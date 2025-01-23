Demko will defend the visiting cage in Edmonton on Thursday, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Demko is 1-3-0 in his last four starts, allowing 12 goals on only 82 shots. His lone win was against the Oilers, but he needed to make only 13 saves in a 3-2 win Saturday. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 3-4-3 with a 3.23 GAA and a .873 save percentage. The Oilers are averaging 3.26 goals this season but will be without the services of Connor McDavid, who will miss the second game of his three-game suspension.