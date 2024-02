Demko will tend the twine on the road versus Colorado on Tuesday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Demko takes the second game of the Canucks' back-to-back after Casey DeSmith was shelled to the tune of eight goals surrendered on 25 shots (.680 save percentage) by the Wild on Monday. For his part, the 28-year-old Demko has allowed four goals in four of his last nine outings but still managed a 7-2-0 record over that stretch.