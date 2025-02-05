Demko posted a 25-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Demko turned in arguably his before performance of the season, which was also the second time he's defeated Colorado in 2024-25. His previous shutout was March 9, 2024 versus the Jets. Demko is up to 5-6-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 15 contests, but he's allowed just four goals over his last three outings. The California native may be in line to start again Thursday versus the Sharks, though Kevin Lankinen has also played fairly well of late.