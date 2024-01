Demko turned aside all 26 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Sabres.

Sam Lafferty scored the game's only goal early in the second period, and Demko made it hold up. It's the fourth shutout of the season for the 28-year-old netminder and his fourth straight win, and Demko is joining the ranks of the elite in 2023-24, posting top-10 marks in GAA (2.47) and save percentage (.919) while sitting second in the NHL with 22 wins, two back of Alexandar Georgiev.