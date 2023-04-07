Demko stopped 33 shots in a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Demko snapped a three-game losing streak in dominant fashion, turning aside 33 shots to earn his first shutout of the season. The 27-year-old netminder is 9-4-2 with a .913 save percentage since returning from an extended injury absence on Feb. 27. Overall, Demko improves to 12-14-4 with an .898 save percentage on the season.