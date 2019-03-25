Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Blasted by Jackets
Demko yielded five goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
It's a critical blow to already thin playoff hopes for the Canucks, coming just one night after Jacob Markstrom lost 3-1 to the Flames. Demko's record dropped to 2-3-0 with a 3.31 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Markstrom will see starts as long as the Canucks have a chance, but expect Demko to feature more frequently if they're eliminated from playoff contention.
