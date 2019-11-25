Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Blue-paint bound Monday
Demko will defend the road net in Monday's game against the Flyers.
After watching Jacob Markstrom take the last three starts, Demko will get his shot in the crease. The 23-year-old netminder has been solid through eight games, posting a .916 save percentage, 2.50 GAA and 5-2-1 record. The Canucks trust the youngster, and he could be in line for 25 starts this season while Markstrom logs a heavy workload. Demko garners a favorable opponent Monday, as the Flyers have lost five of six games and averaged 2.33 goals per contest in that span.
