Demko will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It's been a rough season for Vancouver's netminders, as both Demko and Braden Holtby sit below a .900 save percentage. Demko has lost three straight starts while recording an .853 save percentage. However, Saturday's matchup is favorable, as the Flames rank 18th in the league with 2.92 goals per game.