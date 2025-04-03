Demko allowed four goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

This was essentially a must-win game for the Canucks, but the whole team fell flat. Demko is now 2-2-0 with 12 goals allowed over his last four outings since returning from a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old is 8-8-3 with a 2.90 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 21 starts this season. The Canucks aren't mathematically out of the playoff race yet, but they're eight points back with one game in hand after this contest. Demko could be rested once they're eliminated, as he's had a rough season between poor performance and injuries. He'll likely start one of the next two games as the Canucks host the Ducks on Saturday and the Golden Knights on Sunday.