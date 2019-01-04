Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Called up from minors
Demko, as expected, was brought up from AHL Utica on Friday.
After trading away Anders Nilsson and losing Mike McKenna on waivers, the Canucks suddenly find themselve very thin in goal. Demko should be expected to serve primarily as the backup to Jacob Markstrom. With no back-to-backs on the schedule prior to the All-Star break, the young netminder may not get a chance to make his NHL debut until February.
