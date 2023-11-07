Demko turned aside 40 of 42 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Demko stretched his personal winning streak to six games, and he was at his best to keep the Oilers' offense snakebit. He's allowed no more than two goals in any of the six games during his streak, surrendering just seven tallies overall in that span. The 27-year-old improved to 7-2-0 with a 1.61 GAA and a .948 save percentage through nine starts this season. He's started four games in a row, though he should get some rest when the Canucks play back-to-back days this weekend in Toronto and Montreal. They begin a three-game road trip in Ottawa on Thursday.