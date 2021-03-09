Demko made 29 saves on 30 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canadiens.

It looked like Demko was on his way to a hard-luck loss before Adam Gaudette scored in the final minute of regulation. Bo Horvat added a tally in the shootout to help Demko earn his fourth straight win. The 25-year-old netminder improved to 8-9-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He's been strong lately with just 10 goals allowed on 190 shots in his last six outings, good for a .947 save percentage. Braden Holtby has seen only one start in that span, and it came in the second half of a back-to-back -- Demko appears to have taken the No. 1 goalie status.