Demko turned aside 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Canucks' blue line was as much to blame as Demko for the 4-1 deficit the team faced after two periods, but the netminder shut the door in the third and at least gave Vancouver a chance to mount a comeback, even if it fell short. Demko saw his GAA inflate to 3.34 after this performance, but his .909 save percentage offers a better reflection of how he's played so far.