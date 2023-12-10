Demko stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Demko has not had a winning streak of more than two games since a six-gamer from Oct. 24-Nov. 6. He's alternated wins and losses over his last five outings, and while he wasn't particularly sharp Saturday, he was good enough to get the victory with some help from his offense. The 28-year-old netminder is now at 13-7-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 20 starts. The Canucks close their homestand with a couple of challenging opponents -- they're set to host the Lightning on Tuesday and the Panthers on Thursday.