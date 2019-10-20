Play

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Continues to impress

Demko made 23 saves in a 1-0 loss to New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

Demko has really impressed while Jacob Markstrom was out. He's 2-1 with a 1.64 GAA and .943 save percentage, and certainly deserves more playing time even when Markstrom takes the primary reins Sunday.

