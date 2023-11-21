Demko stopped 27 of 28 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Demko's shutout bid was broken up by a Tomas Hertl goal early in the third period. After allowing 12 goals over his previous three outings, Demko was sharp against a weak offense to get his play back on track. He's up to 9-4-0 with a 2.12 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 13 starts. This was the first time he'd started consecutive contests since Nov. 4-6, though a pair of back-to-backs in that stretch likely played a part in the workload distribution. The Canucks begin a three-game road trip in Colorado on Wednesday.