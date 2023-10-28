Demko posted a 22-save shutout in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

The Blues didn't show much to start the game, and Demko didn't give them anything to work with after they found some urgency. This was Demko's first shutout and third win in five games this season. The 27-year-old has allowed more than two goals in just one outing, giving up nine tallies on 140 shots overall for a .936 save percentage. Casey DeSmith will start versus the Rangers on Saturday, but Demko should get the start Tuesday against the Predators, a team he's already defeated once this season.