Demko stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Demko didn't face a shot until the final minute of the first period, and the Canucks made sure he never trailed with an attack led by their third line. The 28-year-old netminder is 12-2-0 with 34 goals allowed over 14 games since the start of January. He's up to 29-9-1 with a 2.44 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 39 appearances overall. The Canucks are back home versus the Red Wings on Thursday.