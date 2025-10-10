Demko stopped 17 of 18 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Demko didn't face much of a challenge against a Flames team on the second half of a back-to-back. The Canucks still had a thin lead for the much of the first two periods before pulling away in the third. Demko is set to operate as the starter in 2025-26, though any slump could open the door for Kevin Lankinen to get some playing time. The Canucks will hit the road for the first time for their next game, which is a tough test Saturday in Edmonton.