Demko made 30 saves on 31 shots in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Demko didn't have to be anywhere near his best Thursday, and yet he came within 3:48 of a shutout anyway. Fabian Zetterlund spoiled the bid with a power-play goal. Demko has won four straight outings, improving to 5-2-0 with a 1.79 GAA and a .940 save percentage through seven appearances. The 27-year-old may not be able to maintain those numbers all season, but he appears to be among the best goalies in the league once again after a rough 2022-23. The Canucks will face a stiffer test Saturday at home versus the Stars, which may be Demko's toughest opponent yet if he gets the start.