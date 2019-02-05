Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Dealing with injury

Demko (undisclosed) will not suit up for Tuesday's contest in Washington.

Demko tweaked something in warm-ups prior to Monday's game Philadelphia. The 23-year-old California native will miss some time, but a timetable for his return has not yet been announced. Jacob Markstrom will start in Washington on Tuesday in his place.

