Demko was sidelined with a lower-body injury but he likely won't need surgery, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the injury is very serious and Demko is expected to be fully recovered before training camp. The 26-year-old missed the final three games of the regular season but he was considered day-to-day. He went 33-22-7 but ended the year on a three-game losing skid.