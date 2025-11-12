Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Dealing with new lower-body issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko left Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury that is considered unrelated to the issue that caused him to take maintenance days over the weekend, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko's injury being a new one isn't exactly a comforting revelation for fantasy managers. Head coach Adam Foote reiterated that Demko was ready to play Tuesday, but the new injury could be a problem. For now, look for the Canucks to turn to Kevin Lankinen and Jiri Patera to handle the goaltending until Demko is healthy.
