Demko left Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury that is considered unrelated to the issue that caused him to take maintenance days over the weekend, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko's injury being a new one isn't exactly a comforting revelation for fantasy managers. Head coach Adam Foote reiterated that Demko was ready to play Tuesday, but the new injury could be a problem. For now, look for the Canucks to turn to Kevin Lankinen and Jiri Patera to handle the goaltending until Demko is healthy.