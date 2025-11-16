Demko (lower body) is week-to-week, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 on Sunday.

Demko remains on injured reserve and will miss his second straight game against Tampa Bay on Sunday after getting hurt in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg. He has posted a 5-4-0 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. Kevin Lankinen will likely see most of the starts during Demko's absence, while Jiri Patera will occupy the backup role.