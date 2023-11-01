Demko gave up two goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Demko earned his third straight win with a solid performance. He's allowed four goals over that span, bouncing back from an uneven stretch earlier in the season. The 27-year-old is now 4-2-0, and he's allowed two goals or fewer in five of his six outings. The Canucks have a favorable matchup Thursday versus the Sharks, but it's unclear if they'll give Demko the start or keep him fresh by allowing Casey DeSmith to play in goal.