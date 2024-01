Demko stopped 35 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The Canucks spotted Demko a 5-0 lead after one period, and while he faltered a bit, the advantage was never in doubt. The 28-year-old has given up at least three goals in four straight outings, but he's won three of them. For the season, he's 18-7-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 26 appearances. The Canucks begin a lengthy road trip Thursday in St. Louis.