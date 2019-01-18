Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Defending net Friday

Demko will make his 2018-19 debut in net for the Canucks in Friday's home game versus the Sabres.

Demko has just one career game under his belt at the top level, taking home a victory last season despite allowing four goals on 30 shots. He will try to keep his NHL record perfect Friday and could have a decent shot to do so against a Sabres team possessing a minus-11 goal differential on the road.