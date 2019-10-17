Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Defending net Thursday

Demko will slide between the pipes Thursday against the Blues in St. Louis, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Demko delivered a strong outing in his first look between the pipes, setting aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced Tuesday against the Red Wings. The outing earned him another start Thursday versus the Blues in the first of a four-game road trip. St. Louis has gotten off to a slow start, owning a 3-3-0 record through six games, which should work in Demko's favor.