Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Defending net Tuesday

Demko will start in the home net Tuesday against the Sharks,

Demko continues to share the net with Jacob Markstrom down the stretch and gets a tough one Tuesday night against a Sharks club that will likely feature Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) in his return from a seven-game absence. Demko has fared reasonably well in his last four appearances, posting a 2-1-0 record, 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage.