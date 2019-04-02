Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Defending net Tuesday
Demko will start in the home net Tuesday against the Sharks,
Demko continues to share the net with Jacob Markstrom down the stretch and gets a tough one Tuesday night against a Sharks club that will likely feature Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) in his return from a seven-game absence. Demko has fared reasonably well in his last four appearances, posting a 2-1-0 record, 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...