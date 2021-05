Demko will start Saturday's game in Edmonton.

While some of the league is starting the postseason, Demko and the Canucks are playing out the string on an unsuccessful regular season that was derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak in late March and much of April. The Canucks have looked like a team that just want to get their season over with, dropping nine of their last 11 games, so Demko will be tough to trust against the top-heavy Oilers offense.