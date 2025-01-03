Share Video

Link copied!

Demko left Thursday's game versus the Kraken in the second period due to an undisclosed injury, per Canucks Insider.

Demko was involved in a collision in the first period but was able to stay in the game for a bit. However, he left shortly after the Canucks took a 2-1 lead, which suggests he is dealing with an injury -- he stopped 11 of 12 shots, so his exit is not performance-related. Given Demko's lengthy injury history, including a knee injury that cost him nearly two months to begin 2024-25, there is plenty of reason for concern. The Canucks play again Friday at home versus the Predators before embarking on a five-game road trip. If Demko is ruled out for any length of time, Arturs Silovs will likely join the NHL roster to help Kevin Lankinen with the goaltending duties.

More News