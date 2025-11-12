Demko (undisclosed) will not finish Tuesday's game versus the Jets.

Demko was in his return from missing two games over the weekend due to the undisclosed issue. Jiri Patera is still with the Canucks and will likely remain with the team if Demko is forced to miss more time. Prior to his exit, Demko allowed three goals on eight shots. His status is likely to be updated ahead of the Canucks' three-game road trip, which begins in Raleigh on Friday against the Hurricanes.