Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Diagnosed with concussion

Demko sustained a concussion during Wednesday's practice.

The Canucks have yet to release an expected timetable for Demko's recovery, but he'll need to return to practice before receiving clearance to play, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. Michael DiPietro will take over as Jacob Markstrom's backup until Demko's given the green light.

