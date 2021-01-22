Demko gave up seven goals on 42 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

Behind a patchwork defense, Demko didn't stand much of a chance against a Canadiens team that controlled play for much of the contest. The result was the worst of Demko's three losses this year. The 25-year-old has allowed a staggering 16 goals through three appearances, with just an .866 save percentage. He'd be relegated to full-time backup duties, but Braden Holtby hasn't been much better. Fantasy managers expecting a repeat of Demko's strong playoff performance from August shouldn't hold their breath.