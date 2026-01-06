Demko will tend the road twine Tuesday against the Sabres, per Canucks Insider.

Demko hasn't picked up a win since Dec. 19, as he's 0-3-1 with an .880 save percentage and a 3.96 GAA over his last four outings. The 30-year-old faced the Sabres in Vancouver on Dec. 11 and surrendered three goals on 15 shots in a 3-2 loss. On the season, Demko has an 8-8-1 record, 2.72 GAA and .904 save percentage through 18 appearances.