Demko will get the starting nod for Friday's preseason matchup with Arizona, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The Canucks are suiting up for their final preseason contest, led by Demko in goal. The 26-year-old posted a 2.72 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 64 games last season. Expect him to take on a similar workload for the 2022-23 campaign.