Demko will get the starting nod for Monday's contest against Calgary, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko coughed up five goals on 46 shots in his only start this season, taking the loss against Edmonton. Through four games, the 25-year-old has split starts evenly with Braden Holtby. Unless either guy pulls away, that trend should continue.
