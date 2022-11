Demko will be stationed between the pipes in San Jose on Sunday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Demko was tagged with five goals on 38 shots in his last outing. The 26-year-old is now 2-9-2 with an unsightly 3.88 GAA and .883 save percentage through 13 appearances. He's 1-4-1 with a somewhat more tolerable .903 save percentage at home this season.