Demko will get the starting nod at home against the Kings on Sunday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko has dropped two straight games in overtime while allowing a combined 11 goals. He's fallen to 11-13-4 with a disappointing 3.37 GAA and .894 save percentage through 28 appearances. The 27-year-old has stopped a combined 75 of 78 shots while going 2-0-0 against the Kings this season.