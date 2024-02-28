Demko stopped 36 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The Canucks saw leads of 2-0 and 3-2 slip away before Erik Karlsson won it for the Penguins in overtime. Demko has lost four of his last five outings, giving up 16 goals in that span. He's at 31-12-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 45 contests this season. The Canucks' current homestand ends Thursday against the struggling Kings, which could give Demko a chance to get back on track if he gets the start. However, he has not started more than four games in a row this season, and he's been between the pipes for the Canucks' last four contests.