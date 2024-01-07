Demko made 21 saves Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Devils.

It was Demko's 100th NHL win. Demko and the Canucks were convincing early, but the team sat back a little bit too much after taking a 5-2 lead early in the third. The Devils fired things up in the third, with Colin Miller and Nico Hischier scoring 1:47 apart to make it 5-4. A Devils power-play at 16:49 made things interesting before the Canucks scored an empty-net goal to ease the pressure. With the win, Demko passed Jacob Markstrom for sole possession of fifth on the Vancouver wins list.