Demko stopped 31 shots in a 2-0 shutout victory over Chicago on Monday.

Demko earned his fifth shutout of the season and the eighth of his career. He's won his last seven starts, though the Maple Leafs did challenge him Saturday, scoring four goals on 46 shots in what was ultimately a 6-4 triumph for Vancouver. Demko is 25-8-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 34 contests this campaign. He's tied with Alexandar Georgiev for the goaltending lead in victories.