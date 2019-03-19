Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Earns OT win in Chicago
Demko stopped 29 of 31 shots to pick up the win in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Blackhawks.
It's the best start of his young career, as Demko stalled a Blackhawks team on a hot run in recent games. Demko improved to 2-2-0 with a 2.96 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Canucks are still somewhat competitive for a playoff spot, so expect to see Jacob Markstrom draw most of the starts over the last weeks of the season.
