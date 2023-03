Demko gave up two goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Demko has won three of his four games since returning from a groin injury, and he's allowed a total of nine goals in that span. The 27-year-old struggled to begin the year, but he looks to be getting back on track after missing nearly three months. He's at 6-11-2 with a 3.56 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 19 outings overall. The Canucks' next game is Saturday versus the Senators.