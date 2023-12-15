Demko posted a 36-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Demko collected his third straight win as well as his third shutout of the season with a dominant performance. The 28-year-old has allowed just four goals during his winning streak. After a middling stretch around late November and early December, Demko is back on track as the Canucks' primary goalie. He's at a 15-7-0 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 22 starts. The Canucks have a back-to-back on tap this weekend, visiting the Wild on Saturday and the Blackhawks on Sunday, so Demko and Casey DeSmith will likely split the next two games.