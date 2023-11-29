Demko stopped 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Demko was under pressure for much of the first two periods, but he kept the Canucks in control until they responded in the third. This was the 27-year-old's second win in a row, something he hadn't done since his six-game winning streak form Oct. 24-Nov. 6. The American netminder is up to an 11-5-0 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 16 starts. Those ratios are by far the best in his career, but the Canucks are playing good hockey to make life easier on Demko between the pipes. A tough matchup versus the Golden Knights on Thursday is next on the schedule.