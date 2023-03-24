Demko stopped 17 of 19 shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Demko wasn't particularly busy, and he received plenty of scoring support. The 27-year-old netminder has won seven of his 10 outings since returning from a groin injury. For the season, he improved to 10-13-2 with a 3.30 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 25 appearances. The Canucks begin a three-game road trip Saturday in Dallas -- Demko will likely get two starts during the trip.