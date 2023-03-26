Demko made 25 saves in a 3-1 win Saturday over the Stars.

The only puck that got past him came on a one-timer from the point by Ryan Suter in the first period. Demko has now won two straight and eight-of-11 since he returned from injury at the end of February. He has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of those 11. This is the Demko of old. He's a big reason why the Orcas have won nine of their past 11 and significantly undermined their ability to draft Connor Bedard, a generational talent, this summer.