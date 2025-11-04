Demko turned aside 25 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

The Canucks held a 4-2 lead midway through the third period, but the home squad struck twice in less than five minutes to tie it up, one goal coming on a re-direction by Michael Bunting and the other a power-play tally through a screen by Nick Blankenburg. Demko kept his composure, though, and got rewarded when Brock Boeser found the OT winner with just two seconds left in the extra frame. Demko has given up at least three goals in five of his last seven starts, going 4-3-0 during that stretch with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage.