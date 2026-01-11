Demko sustained a lower-body injury Saturday versus the Maple Leafs and will be evaluated over the coming days, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Given Demko's lengthy history of lower-body issues, this is not an encouraging development. He should be considered doubtful for Monday's game in Montreal and Tuesday's game in Ottawa at this point, though a clearer timeline may emerge once Demko's evaluation is completed. The Canucks are likely to call up a goalie from AHL Abbotsford to share the crease with Kevin Lankinen while Demko is out. Demko gave up three goals on six shots in the first period Saturday en route to the loss.